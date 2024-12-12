The Social Democratic mayor of the town of Crevedia, Florin Petre, was detained for 30 days on charges of human trafficking after exploiting a man with disabilities at his animal farm.

Petre, 48, allegedly forced a man with severe permanent mental disabilities to work at his animal farm for over two years. On December 10, 2024, the mayor was detained by DIICOT prosecutors on suspicion of committing the crime of human trafficking.

Three searches were conducted in Crevedia, Dâmboviţa County, including at the premises of an institution.

Additionally, the man with disabilities exploited by the mayor at his farm was taken into the care of DGASPC Dâmboviţa. Moreover, the Dâmboviţa Veterinary Sanitary Directorate has been notified to conduct inspections of the animal farm owned by the mayor, as no documents proving its legal operation have been found.

"Evidence indicates that, starting in January 2022, an individual, leveraging their public office and fully aware of the evident vulnerability of a victim with severe permanent mental disabilities (lacking family support and housing), housed them in improper conditions at an animal farm they allegedly own, for the purpose of labor exploitation," Dâmboviţa County Police reported.

Florin Petre received national attention in 2023, after two explosions occurred at an LPG fuel station in Crevedia, killing two and injuring dozens, most of them firefighters or police officers who responded to the call after the first blast. The final toll saw 6 dead and 58 injured.

The preliminary investigation into the explosions revealed that employees used to make LPG transfers at the gas station, although the station no longer had a permit to function.

Florin Petre has been the mayor of Crevedia since 2016. On August 29, 2023, just days after the devastating explosion at the GPL station that killed six people, he stated that he was aware the company's operations had ceased in 2020 when its license was revoked. In 2024, he ran again and won another term, also on the PSD ticket.

(Photo source: Florin Petre on Facebook)