Death toll after LPG fuel station blasts in Romania rises to four

The death toll from the massive explosions that rocked an LPG fuel station in Crevedia over a week ago continues to rise. The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Monday morning, September 4, that a fourth person with burns on over 95% of the body passed away at the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest.

Two explosions occurred at an LPG fuel station in Crevedia, close to Bucharest, on August 26, killing two and injuring dozens, most of them firefighters or police officers who responded to the call after the first blast. A third person died at the hospital a few days later due to severe injuries. Houses nearby were also seriously damaged after the explosions.

Most of those injured have been receiving treatment at local hospitals, but Romania also activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism for the transfer of victims, sending 12 victims to medical facilities abroad. Romanian patients with burns on 10% to 80% of their bodies currently receive treatment in Belgium, Italy, Austria, Germany, and Norway.

The preliminary investigation into the explosions revealed that employees used to make LPG transfers at the gas station, although the station no longer had a permit to function. In fact, the investigators found that precisely this kind of activity was being carried out before the first huge blast.

The investigators are yet to establish what started the fire that caused the first explosion, but the investigators don’t rule out “the careless throwing of a cigarette.”

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) also launched a probe into the functioning of the LPG station. The investigations relate to abuse of office and, at this time, are carried out without any specific suspects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)