University of Cambridge adds Romanian language to its educational offer, ministry says

The Ministry of Education announced that the Romanian language will be included in the educational offer of the University of Cambridge starting this academic year.

The Romanian Language Institute offers four Romanian language lecturer positions, one of which is at the University of Cambridge in the UK. The other three are available at the Mohammed V University of Rabat in Morocco, the ‘Sf. K. Ohridski’ University of Sofia in Bulgaria, and the State University of Comrat in the Republic of Moldova.

The position of Romanian language lecturer involves the promotion of the Romanian language, literature, culture, and civilization through teaching activities (courses, seminars, laboratories, consultations, exams, and so on), scientific research activities, and organizing and participating in other professional and cultural activities in the academic community, the ministry explained.

“We continue to promote and expand the teaching of Romanian language, culture, and civilization courses! For the academic year 2024-2025, 45 positions are already filled by competition, in as many universities around the world,” education minister Ligia Deca said.

According to Euronews Romania, Cambridge will be the second largest international university to have a Romanian language department after Oxford.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chris Dorney/Dreamstime.com)