Romanian-Israeli woman released after ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas

Doron Steinbrecher, a 31-year-old woman with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship, was among the three hostages released on Sunday, January 19, as a result of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

Aside from Doron, the other two women released on Sunday by the Palestinian terrorist group are Romi Gonen and Emily Damari. Among them, Romi also has Romanian origins.

IDF special forces escorted the three women from Gaza after being handed over by the Red Cross. They were then reunited with their mothers at an IDF facility near the border.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MAE, welcomed the release of the hostages. The institution also said on X that the full implementation of the agreement is necessary to ensure the safe return of those still detained. Romania also praised the efforts of the US, Egypt, and Qatar in mediating the agreement.

President Klaus Iohannis also thanked Romania's partners after the release of the hostages.

"Romania welcomes the release of the first group of hostages, including a Romanian citizen and a person of Romanian origin, following the Gaza Agreement. We thank all our partners for their support and call for the continued implementation of the agreement and the return of all remaining hostages to their families," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Sunday on X.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also sent a message after the first group of Israeli hostages was released.

"We welcome home the first group of Israeli hostages as part of the Gaza agreement, including a Romanian citizen and one of Romanian origin. Your courage inspires us all," Ciolacu said.

Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were hostages of Hamas for 470 days after being taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. The news of the release of the hostages sparked scenes of joy in Tel Aviv, where large crowds gathered. 33 individuals will be released from captivity over the next six weeks. In exchange, 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will also be freed.

Romania’s ambassador to Israel, Radu Ioanid, welcomed the release. He noted that out of the four Romanian hostages who were abducted by Hamas, only two have been released.

“Two of them hold Romanian citizenship, and two are entitled to Romanian citizenship; we make no distinction between them. One is on the humanitarian list and will likely be released in the first group. The other appears to be in the second group. I will not elaborate further as the situation is extremely volatile, and discussing these aspects in detail could endanger the lives of the hostages,” Ioanid told G4Media.

(Photo source: Israel Defense Forces on Facebook)