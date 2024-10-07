Romanian government condemns attacks on Israel, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The Romanian government issued a statement on Monday, October 7, condemning the attacks against the State of Israel and expressed support for international efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement.

The statement comes to commemorate one year since Hamas' attacks on Israel.

"Today, October 7, 2024, we commemorate one year since Hamas's atrocious attacks against the State of Israel and the unprecedented violence that claimed the lives of over 1,100 innocent civilians. In this context, the Romanian government reaffirms its strong condemnation of these attacks and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who have been held captive in the enclave for 365 days," the government said in a press release.

The Romanian government also expressed support for the international community's efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement “that will lead to both the release of the hostages and the continuous, safe, and unobstructed flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

Earlier this month, eight children from the Gaza Strip, along with their families, were taken to Romania to receive care in specialized medical facilities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)