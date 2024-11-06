 

Number of Romanians investing in open-end funds up 39% y/y

06 November 2024

At the end of September, 755,000 Romanians were investors in open-end investment funds, 39% more compared to the same period last year, according to the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF) unveiling on November 5 data regarding the performance of investment funds in the third quarter of this year. 

The portfolio of investment funds reached RON 46 billion (over EUR 9 billion), of which almost RON 26 billion were the net assets of the open-end investment funds, 37% up y/y.

"The number of investors reached 755,000 compared to the same period last year, which represents a jump of 39%. Bond funds and fixed-income instruments had a significant increase, especially since they have the largest percentage share in the total segment. Their increase was 24.4%, in total, and the increase at the market level of open funds was 37% compared to Q3 of 2023," explained Jan Pricop, the executive director of AAF, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

