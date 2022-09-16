Romanian investors plan largest wind farm upon EUR 500 mln investments

RNV Infrastructure, a company owned by experienced professionals in the local energy system that recently took over Borzesti thermal power plant (among the first large-sized power capacities in the country), plan to develop a 629 MW wind farm under a EUR 500 mln project in Galati county.

The investment carried out through project company Hoopeks International would overthrow the Fantanele-Cogealac wind farm owned by CEZ (600 MW), which is currently the largest wind farm in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. When it was set up in 2020-2012, the Fantanele-Cogealac wind farm required some EUR 1 bln of investments, but the per-MW cost has decreased abruptly since then.

Hoopeks International is owned by Electrocentrale Borzeşti, which in turn is owned by RNV Infrastructure.

Among the shareholders of RNV Infrastructure is Doru Voicu, former state secretary in the Ministry of Economy during the mandate of Adriean Videanu. Doru Voicu was also development director of CEZ Romania in the period 2005-2010, 2010 being the year in which the investment in the Fântânele-Cogealac wind project was launched.

