Romanian entrepreneur plans EUR 75 mln craft paper plant in Giurgiu

02 October 2024

Romanian entrepreneur Vladimir Cohn, known for his business in the field of paper manufacturing, is building a new factory in Giurgiu where special paper will be produced to replace plastic bags, Ziarul Financiar announced, quoting the investor.

The investment amounts to EUR 75 million, according to the investor, and production could start at the end of next year. 

"The new factory in Giurgiu will produce special paper that will replace plastic bags. Quite a large production, of 120,000-130,000 tonnes, is envisaged. The paper will be produced from waste paper. Most of the production will be for export. The investment will be around EUR 75 mln, and the factory will create around 200 jobs. There is no capacity in Romania to produce paper for bags. This is a very specialised field, a market niche that needs to be satisfied and which is now only covered by imports. We will also apply for state aid," said Vladimir Cohn during an online business show of Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavel Adashkevich/Dreamstime.com)

