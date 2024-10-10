Romanian History Museum joins ‘Mother Earth’ exhibition at Moesgaard Museum in Denmark

The National History Museum of Romania announced that it is a partner in the Mother Earth exhibition project organized by the Moesgaard Museum in Aarhus, Denmark. The special event opens this week and awaits visitors until August 10, 2025.

The exhibition is dedicated to Neolithic culture and civilization and follows a complex historical route that begins in the Middle East and reaches Stonehenge in England.

A total of 52 archaeological artefacts from the heritage of the National History Museum of Romania are part of the show, including two of the most important pieces from the national heritage, the anthropomorphic statuettes from Cernavodă, "The Thinker and his Pair."

Further details about the Mother Earth exhibition are available here.

(Photo source: the National History Museum of Romania)