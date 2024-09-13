Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu retires

Romanian handball player Cristina Neagu announced on Thursday, September 12, that she will end her 25-year career at the end of the current season.

"I have decided to retire from handball at the end of this season. I made this decision a while ago; it wasn't overnight," Cristina Neagu said in a TV announcement.

She also mentioned that she will participate in a tour organized by her sponsors, visiting several cities in Romania, where she will spend time with her fans.

"If they want to see me play one last time in their city, they should come along, take pictures with me, and get autographs! It's been 25 years of my career, with 20 at the highest level, and I’ve experienced many beautiful moments," added Neagu.

Cristina Neagu, 36, has been named the world’s best player by the IHF four times. Her career began when she was 11 years old, and she went on to play for Activ Ploiești, Rulmentul Brașov, Oltchim Rm. Vâlcea, and ZRK Buducnost. Since 2017, she has played exclusively for CSM București.

She began the final Champions League season with 1,132 goals, ranking second on the all-time list, with a strong chance of setting another personal record before closing out her 25-year career. Neagu also holds the record for all-time top scorer at the European Championship with 303 goals, according to Digi24.ro.

CSM București also announced her retirement in parallel with her TV statement. "Our captain announced this evening that the 2024-2025 season will be her last on the handball court. We are proud to be part of this fantastic journey of the only handball player to be named the best in the world four times and who has a chance to become the all-time top scorer of the competition in the upcoming matches!"

The handball star also retired from the national team after the 2023 World Championship.

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu on Facebook)