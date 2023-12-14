Star captain of Romania’s national women’s handball team announces retirement

Romanian handball star and captain Cristina Neagu announced her retirement from the national team in a recent post on social media.

Cristina Neagu, 35, wrote on Facebook that her time with the national team was a 'fantastic journey' and that she is proud of what she achieved.

“What a fantastic journey! I always wanted to represent my country. And I had the chance to do this for 17 years, each time with pride, honor, and responsibility. I played and created beautiful memories alongside sensational players and lived every moment with maximum intensity. Thank you to all the colleagues and coaches I've had over time on the national team. Thank you to the fans who have always been with me and the team. It was a great honor to be the captain of the team. I always entered the field with ambition and a fighting spirit, I laughed, I cried, from sadness, from joy, and I always gave my best. I am proud of everything I have achieved and especially grateful for all the emotions and feelings experienced under the tricolor! The journey with the national team ends here, but my journey continues! Go Romania!” Neagu wrote.

Cristina Neagu decided to retire after Romania’s women’s handball team came in 12th at the recent World Championships, missing the Olympic tournament.

During her career, she played 224 matches for the national team and was one of the best goal-scorers. Back in 2019, she received her fourth IHF Women’s World Handball Player of the Year award. In 2022, the CSM București player scored 39 goals for Romania and was placed eighth in the overall ranking, making her the most effective goalscoring machine of all time in the history of the competition in both men's and women’s categories.

Adrian Vasile, a former national team coach, reacted to Neagu’s announcement. “Captain, I was honored to represent the country with you! You have inspired, you continue to do so, and you will do it even more strongly as the years pass. I wish you to be surrounded by as much love as possible! To those who appreciate excellence, I invite you to see her play because you will not see anything like it again,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu on Facebook)