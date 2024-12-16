Sports

Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian handball legends Carmen Amariei and Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu were honored with induction into the Hall of Fame during the EHF Excellence Awards Gala 2024 held in Vienna on Saturday evening, December 14.

The ceremony marked the second edition of the European Handball Federation (EHF) Hall of Fame awards, celebrating 21 new inductees. Among them were Amariei, a former left back now coaching the men's team Universitatea Cluj, and Huţupan-Dinu, a legendary goalkeeper and current coach at SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea, News.ro reported.

The Hall of Fame recognized players based on their positions, including goalkeepers, wings, backs, pivots, centers, and the best defender.

Romania had previously seen Narcisa Lecuşanu and Cristina Vărzaru inducted in the inaugural 2023 Hall of Fame Legends edition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/European Handball Federation)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian handball legends Carmen Amariei and Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu were honored with induction into the Hall of Fame during the EHF Excellence Awards Gala 2024 held in Vienna on Saturday evening, December 14.

The ceremony marked the second edition of the European Handball Federation (EHF) Hall of Fame awards, celebrating 21 new inductees. Among them were Amariei, a former left back now coaching the men's team Universitatea Cluj, and Huţupan-Dinu, a legendary goalkeeper and current coach at SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea, News.ro reported.

The Hall of Fame recognized players based on their positions, including goalkeepers, wings, backs, pivots, centers, and the best defender.

Romania had previously seen Narcisa Lecuşanu and Cristina Vărzaru inducted in the inaugural 2023 Hall of Fame Legends edition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/European Handball Federation)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court
16 December 2024
Finance
Revolut Bank Romania branch welcomes first local customers
16 December 2024
M&A
Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition
16 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total
16 December 2024
Society
Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine
16 December 2024
Sports
Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame
16 December 2024
Transport
Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport