Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame

Romanian handball legends Carmen Amariei and Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu were honored with induction into the Hall of Fame during the EHF Excellence Awards Gala 2024 held in Vienna on Saturday evening, December 14.

The ceremony marked the second edition of the European Handball Federation (EHF) Hall of Fame awards, celebrating 21 new inductees. Among them were Amariei, a former left back now coaching the men's team Universitatea Cluj, and Huţupan-Dinu, a legendary goalkeeper and current coach at SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea, News.ro reported.

The Hall of Fame recognized players based on their positions, including goalkeepers, wings, backs, pivots, centers, and the best defender.

Romania had previously seen Narcisa Lecuşanu and Cristina Vărzaru inducted in the inaugural 2023 Hall of Fame Legends edition.

(Photo source: Facebook/European Handball Federation)