 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's govt. asks for rerun of selection procedure for Fondul Proprietatea manager

05 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, which owns about 12% of the share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, is requesting the resumption of the selection process for a new fund administrator, according to Hotnews.ro.

Three funds from Slovenia also expressed their opposition to the candidacy of Roca FP and IRE AIFM, which have already been selected and have to be confirmed by FP's shareholders as the new manager to replace Franklin Templeton.

According to documents filed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Romanian ministry proposes that the procedure be "simplified, transparent and efficient," with a maximum duration of 150 days and costs limited to RON 1.5 million (EUR 300,000). The request also includes the condition that the sole administrator manages assets at least equal to the value of the assets of the Proprietatea Fund, now over EUR 400 million.

Recently, the Committee of Representatives at Fondul Proprietatea chose the partnership between Roca FP and the Luxembourgers from IRE AIFM as the proposal for the future administrator of FP, a proposal that was to be discussed at the general shareholder meeting on September 29.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's govt. asks for rerun of selection procedure for Fondul Proprietatea manager

05 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, which owns about 12% of the share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, is requesting the resumption of the selection process for a new fund administrator, according to Hotnews.ro.

Three funds from Slovenia also expressed their opposition to the candidacy of Roca FP and IRE AIFM, which have already been selected and have to be confirmed by FP's shareholders as the new manager to replace Franklin Templeton.

According to documents filed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Romanian ministry proposes that the procedure be "simplified, transparent and efficient," with a maximum duration of 150 days and costs limited to RON 1.5 million (EUR 300,000). The request also includes the condition that the sole administrator manages assets at least equal to the value of the assets of the Proprietatea Fund, now over EUR 400 million.

Recently, the Committee of Representatives at Fondul Proprietatea chose the partnership between Roca FP and the Luxembourgers from IRE AIFM as the proposal for the future administrator of FP, a proposal that was to be discussed at the general shareholder meeting on September 29.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 September 2025
Education
Romania back to school 2025: Parents more worried about bullying than budgets, study finds
05 September 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court refers magistrates' pension bill to Constitutional Court
05 September 2025
Energy
Romanian government passes memorandum for reforms in energy market
05 September 2025
Justice
Dutch prosecutors drop charges against three suspects in Drents Museum heist, Romanian treasures still missing
05 September 2025
Politics
Romania backs additional sanctions on Russia, says president Nicușor Dan
04 September 2025
Transport
Romania’s Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit
04 September 2025
Transport
Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest
04 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition files multiple no-confidence motions against government