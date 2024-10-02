Romanian govt. backs Orthodox Church’s plan to set up school in France, social center in Italy

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday, October 2, government support for a plan by the Romanian Orthodox Church to acquire two properties in France and Italy.

The building in Paris is set to be converted into a Romanian school, while the one in Rome will host a residential social center for mothers and children receiving treatment at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

"As prime minister, I have committed to strengthening the partnership between the state and religious denominations, particularly in the social, medical, and educational fields. Therefore, today we are approving the support for the Romanian Orthodox Church's acquisition of two properties in France and Italy," Ciolacu stated during the government meeting.

The Paris school will contribute to the preservation of the spiritual, cultural, and linguistic identity of Romanians living in France, the PM added. Similarly, the center in Rome will support “Romanian families who need our assistance and empathy," he concluded.

Government spokesman Mihai Constantin announced after the meeting that the Executive approved a decision by which the budget of the State Secretariat for Religions is supplemented by RON 26.2 million for the purchase of two buildings needed by Romanian religious units in France and Italy, in order to carry out social-philanthropic, cultural, and educational activities.

According to the Romanian Embassy in Italy, around 210,000 Romanians live in the Lazio region, within or around Rome. Italy and France host some of the largest Romanian communities abroad.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)