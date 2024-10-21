Romanian government courts US tourism companies

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism sponsored a visit to Romania, between October 13-19, for 9 tourism companies from the United States. The initiative aimed to promote Romania in the American market through an intensive tour focused on exploring some of the country’s most attractive tourist sites and destinations.

The itinerary started in Transylvania and included exceptional tourist attractions such as the Turda Salt Mine, the Alba Carolina Fortress, and Corvin Castle, showcasing both the history and natural beauty of the region.

Traditional spa tourism was also promoted, with stops at Geoagiu Băi, where participants explored the ruins of the Roman baths at Germisara and the Clocota Waterfall. The cities of Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Bucharest were presented as cultural destinations, while the castles in the Prahova Valley completed the itinerary, according to the press release.

At the end of the visit, the 9 American tourism companies - Downtown Travel, Panorama Travel, SKybird Travel, Up and Away Travel, Voyzant, Road Scholar, ACIS, Grand Circle, and Flight Centre USA - held a B2B meeting in Bucharest with Romanian tour operators.

The campaign aimed to strengthen Romania’s position as an appealing destination for the US market, especially in the context of global tourism growth. In 2023, 98.46 million American residents traveled abroad, of which 9.3 million chose European destinations.

Moreover, according to Statista estimates, American tourism spending is projected to increase from USD 108.81 billion in 2024 to USD 422.26 billion by 2034, driven by their economic power and the flexibility offered by remote work.

Romania already saw a significant increase in American tourists, with over 25% growth, reaching 218,000 visitors in 2023, compared to 173,000 in 2022, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Additionally, in the first six months of this year, the US ranked fourth among source countries for Romanian tourism, surpassing traditional markets such as France and Spain.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Economie.gov.ro)