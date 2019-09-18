Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:08
People
Romanian named general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria
18 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Septimiu Postelnicu, the vice president for retail of UniCredit Bank Romania, was promoted to general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria – UniCredit Bulbank.

Antoaneta Curteanu will take his place as vice president for retail at UniCredit Bank Romania.

Septimiu Postelnicu has been the coordinator of UniCredit Bank’s retail division in the last three years, and a vice president of the bank since May 2018. He has 21 years of experience in financial services, in managerial positions.

He started as Managing Director of HVB Leasing and then he was CEO of UniCredit Leasing, after HVB merged with UniCredit. He also worked at the group’s headquarters in Milan, where he was Head of Global Services, and, in 2010, was appointed Head of Global Banking Services at UniCredit Bank Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 18000881 © Viorel Dudau - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:08
People
Romanian named general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria
18 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Septimiu Postelnicu, the vice president for retail of UniCredit Bank Romania, was promoted to general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria – UniCredit Bulbank.

Antoaneta Curteanu will take his place as vice president for retail at UniCredit Bank Romania.

Septimiu Postelnicu has been the coordinator of UniCredit Bank’s retail division in the last three years, and a vice president of the bank since May 2018. He has 21 years of experience in financial services, in managerial positions.

He started as Managing Director of HVB Leasing and then he was CEO of UniCredit Leasing, after HVB merged with UniCredit. He also worked at the group’s headquarters in Milan, where he was Head of Global Services, and, in 2010, was appointed Head of Global Banking Services at UniCredit Bank Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 18000881 © Viorel Dudau - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40