Romanian named general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria

Romanian Septimiu Postelnicu, the vice president for retail of UniCredit Bank Romania, was promoted to general manager of UniCredit’s subsidiary in Bulgaria – UniCredit Bulbank.

Antoaneta Curteanu will take his place as vice president for retail at UniCredit Bank Romania.

Septimiu Postelnicu has been the coordinator of UniCredit Bank’s retail division in the last three years, and a vice president of the bank since May 2018. He has 21 years of experience in financial services, in managerial positions.

He started as Managing Director of HVB Leasing and then he was CEO of UniCredit Leasing, after HVB merged with UniCredit. He also worked at the group’s headquarters in Milan, where he was Head of Global Services, and, in 2010, was appointed Head of Global Banking Services at UniCredit Bank Romania.

(Photo: ID 18000881 © Viorel Dudau - Dreamstime.com)