Coca-Cola brings new country manager in Romania as former one gets promoted

Romanian Nicoleta Eftimiu will manage Coca-Cola’s operations in Central Europe, while her Franchise Country Manager position in Romania will be given to Paris Nikolopoulos, who previously held the same position in Switzerland.

As Franchise Director of Central Europe, Nicoleta Eftimiu will coordinate, starting this autumn, the company's activities in the six countries of the region: Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, continuing the company's development strategy. Her promotion comes as a result of the performances obtained after two years and nine months at the helm of local operations.

The mandate in Romania will be taken over by Paris Nikolopoulos, who previously held the position of Franchise Country Manager for Coca-Cola Switzerland. Between 2004 and 2013, he worked at Coca-Cola HBC Switzerland, the last position held within the organization being that of Chief Financial Officer. In 2013 he joined Coca-Cola Company, Central Europe division, as Commercial Finance Director, and in March 2016 he expanded his responsibilities, being promoted to the position of Franchise Country Manager Switzerland.

Coca-Cola Romania, the local subsidiary of The Coca-Cola company, owns and promotes the group’s brands in Romania. The company had a turnover of EUR 19 million, a net profit of EUR 9 million in 2018 and 30 employees, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, which is part of Coca-Cola HBC group – one of the biggest Coca-Cola bottling companies worldwide, handles the production and distribution activities of the group’s brands in the country. Jovan Radosavljevic is the GM of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, which had a turnover of EUR 544 mln and a net profit of over 71 mln in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]