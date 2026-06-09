Romanian-founded software provider Databricks in talks for new funding round

Databricks, the software provider for data analytics and AI development, is in talks for a new funding round that would bring its valuation to between USD 165 and 175 billion, according to Reuters. The funding round could start as early as next month.

The potential valuation is significantly higher than earlier this year. At that time, Databricks raised approximately USD 5 billion at a valuation of USD 134 billion, making it one of the most valuable private technology companies in the world.

Clients use Databricks products to collect and process data from various sources and to use it in analytics and artificial intelligence applications. In March this year, the company announced Lakewatch, an open SIEM platform based on AI agents, which consolidates security, IT, and business data into a single environment. With the help of AI agents, security teams should be able to detect and manage threats at machine speed.

The company also acquired authentication for AI agents provider Antimatter and SiftD.ai, which specializes in large-scale threat analysis.

Databricks was cofounded by Ion Stoica, 59, and Matei Zaharia, 39. The first is a Politehnica University graduate who left Romania in 1996 to complete a PhD at Carnegie Mellon University. He is now the executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Databricks. He is also a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and leads RISELab, the institution’s computer science laboratory. Stoica has founded three companies: Conviva Networks (2006), Databricks (2013), and Anyscale (2019).

Matei Zaharia, chief technologist at Databricks, is an assistant professor of computer science at Stanford University, after previously holding the same position at the University of California, Berkeley. At 24, Zaharia, together with Ali Ghodsi, current CEO and cofounder of Databricks, was involved in creating Apache Spark, a software tool used for processing large volumes of data.

In February 2026, Databricks announced a USD 5.4 billion revenue run-rate, delivering >65% year-over-year growth during its Q4 of 2025. The company also announced investments in excess of USD 7 billion, including USD 5 billion of equity financing at a USD 134 billion valuation and USD 2 billion of additional debt capacity.

Ion Stoica and Matei Zaharia own between 5% and 6% of Databricks.

radu@romania-insider.com

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