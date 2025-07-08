Events

Several Romanian feature films set to be shown at Locarno International Film Festival

08 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will be represented by several important film productions at the 78th edition of the Locarno International Film Festival, taking place in Switzerland between August 6-16.

Three of the Romanian feature films selected are produced or co-produced by the company microFILM, and will be presented as world premieres. They are “Sorella di Clausura” (directed by Ivana Mladenović), “God Will Not Help” (directed by Hana Jušić), and “Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude). 

During the festival, actor Jackie Chan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Achievement Award), and Lucy Liu will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Moreover, according to the festival’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, numerous film productions begin their journey into the world

“God Will Not Help” (written and directed by Hana Jušić), produced by Kinorama and co-produced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo, and ERT, depicts how the dynamics of an isolated mountain community change with the arrival of a stranger.

The story follows a young Chilean woman named Teresa who arrives in a rigidly structured, isolated community of Croatian shepherds at the beginning of the 20th century. Her arrival profoundly influences community relationships and even inspires other women.

Romanian actor Bogdan Farcaș is part of the international cast, alongside Manuela Martelli, Ana Marija Veselčić, Filip Đurić, Mauro Ercegović Gracin, Nikša Butijer, Tina Orlandini, and many others. The film was made with the support of the Romanian National Film Center and Eurimages.

“Sorella di Clausura,” the third feature by director Ivana Mladenović, is based on a script inspired by a true story, co-written by Ivana Mladenović, Adrian Schiop, and Momir Milosević, about a passion-turned-obsession.

Stela, a young woman from a village on the outskirts of Timișoara, with philology studies but unable to find her place or purpose, dreams of meeting the Balkan artist she saw on TV and fell in love with years ago. She hopes Vera, a singer rumored to know him well, will help fulfill her dream and escape the poverty she lives in. Arriving in Bucharest, Stela discovers that Vera runs a company selling oils and sexual enhancers.

Participation of “Sorella di Clausura” at Locarno is supported by the Romanian National Film Center, the Romanian Filmmakers Union, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

“Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude) includes 15 comic stories and features “emotion, sex, nudity, vampires, zombies, action, blood, violence, and lots of jokes.” The director describes it as “a film about cinema - its limits, history, and myths.” 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Several Romanian feature films set to be shown at Locarno International Film Festival

08 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will be represented by several important film productions at the 78th edition of the Locarno International Film Festival, taking place in Switzerland between August 6-16.

Three of the Romanian feature films selected are produced or co-produced by the company microFILM, and will be presented as world premieres. They are “Sorella di Clausura” (directed by Ivana Mladenović), “God Will Not Help” (directed by Hana Jušić), and “Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude). 

During the festival, actor Jackie Chan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Achievement Award), and Lucy Liu will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Moreover, according to the festival’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, numerous film productions begin their journey into the world

“God Will Not Help” (written and directed by Hana Jušić), produced by Kinorama and co-produced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo, and ERT, depicts how the dynamics of an isolated mountain community change with the arrival of a stranger.

The story follows a young Chilean woman named Teresa who arrives in a rigidly structured, isolated community of Croatian shepherds at the beginning of the 20th century. Her arrival profoundly influences community relationships and even inspires other women.

Romanian actor Bogdan Farcaș is part of the international cast, alongside Manuela Martelli, Ana Marija Veselčić, Filip Đurić, Mauro Ercegović Gracin, Nikša Butijer, Tina Orlandini, and many others. The film was made with the support of the Romanian National Film Center and Eurimages.

“Sorella di Clausura,” the third feature by director Ivana Mladenović, is based on a script inspired by a true story, co-written by Ivana Mladenović, Adrian Schiop, and Momir Milosević, about a passion-turned-obsession.

Stela, a young woman from a village on the outskirts of Timișoara, with philology studies but unable to find her place or purpose, dreams of meeting the Balkan artist she saw on TV and fell in love with years ago. She hopes Vera, a singer rumored to know him well, will help fulfill her dream and escape the poverty she lives in. Arriving in Bucharest, Stela discovers that Vera runs a company selling oils and sexual enhancers.

Participation of “Sorella di Clausura” at Locarno is supported by the Romanian National Film Center, the Romanian Filmmakers Union, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

“Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude) includes 15 comic stories and features “emotion, sex, nudity, vampires, zombies, action, blood, violence, and lots of jokes.” The director describes it as “a film about cinema - its limits, history, and myths.” 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 July 2025
Justice
Romanian president nominates new Constitutional Court judge
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanians hold mixed opinions about new president Nicușor Dan, survey shows
08 July 2025
Transport
FlixBus kicks off domestic operations in Romania, connecting 50+ cities with low-cost routes
08 July 2025
Administration
Cooling points and water fountains available across Bucharest amid ongoing heatwave
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanian PM confirms second fiscal corrective package by end of July
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government assumes responsibility for fiscal corrective package
08 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's utility group Electrica issues EUR 500 mln FX bonds on foreign markets
08 July 2025
Environment
Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transfăgărășan