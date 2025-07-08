Several Romanian feature films set to be shown at Locarno International Film Festival

Romania will be represented by several important film productions at the 78th edition of the Locarno International Film Festival, taking place in Switzerland between August 6-16.

Three of the Romanian feature films selected are produced or co-produced by the company microFILM, and will be presented as world premieres. They are “Sorella di Clausura” (directed by Ivana Mladenović), “God Will Not Help” (directed by Hana Jušić), and “Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude).

During the festival, actor Jackie Chan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Achievement Award), and Lucy Liu will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“God Will Not Help” (written and directed by Hana Jušić), produced by Kinorama and co-produced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo, and ERT, depicts how the dynamics of an isolated mountain community change with the arrival of a stranger.

The story follows a young Chilean woman named Teresa who arrives in a rigidly structured, isolated community of Croatian shepherds at the beginning of the 20th century. Her arrival profoundly influences community relationships and even inspires other women.

Romanian actor Bogdan Farcaș is part of the international cast, alongside Manuela Martelli, Ana Marija Veselčić, Filip Đurić, Mauro Ercegović Gracin, Nikša Butijer, Tina Orlandini, and many others. The film was made with the support of the Romanian National Film Center and Eurimages.

“Sorella di Clausura,” the third feature by director Ivana Mladenović, is based on a script inspired by a true story, co-written by Ivana Mladenović, Adrian Schiop, and Momir Milosević, about a passion-turned-obsession.

Stela, a young woman from a village on the outskirts of Timișoara, with philology studies but unable to find her place or purpose, dreams of meeting the Balkan artist she saw on TV and fell in love with years ago. She hopes Vera, a singer rumored to know him well, will help fulfill her dream and escape the poverty she lives in. Arriving in Bucharest, Stela discovers that Vera runs a company selling oils and sexual enhancers.

Participation of “Sorella di Clausura” at Locarno is supported by the Romanian National Film Center, the Romanian Filmmakers Union, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

“Dracula” (directed by Radu Jude) includes 15 comic stories and features “emotion, sex, nudity, vampires, zombies, action, blood, violence, and lots of jokes.” The director describes it as “a film about cinema - its limits, history, and myths.”

(Photo source: press release)