Romanian winner of Queer Palm award at Cannes to arrive in local cinemas in October

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Romanian Emanuel Pârvu that received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes, will be released in local cinemas on October 11.

Before the official launch in cinemas, film enthusiasts in Romania will be able to see the movie at TIFF 2024 in Cluj-Napoca. Preview screenings are scheduled for June 20 at Piața Unirii Open Air and June 22 at the Student Cultural Center.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii was screened as part of the official selection at Cannes this year. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager who spends the summer in his native village in the Danube Delta. One evening, he is attacked on the village street, and the next day, his world is turned upside down. The parents can no longer look at him like before and the apparent peace of the village begins to crumble.

Produced by Miruna Berescu, the movie stars Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, and Valeriu Andriuță. The cast also includes Adrian Titieni, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunțeanu, Vlad Brumaru, and Radu Gabriel.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is distributed in Romania by Independența Film.

(Photo source: Independenta Film)