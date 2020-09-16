Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Events
New edition of the Romanian Film Festival starts in Madrid
16 September 2020
Parking, the feature film directed by Tudor Giurgiu, opens the tenth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Madrid. 

The festival, entitled "Between La Gomera and Bucharest," opens on Thursday, September 17, at Cineteca Madrid, and will end on September 25, News.ro reported. It is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and Cineteca Madrid, under the auspices of the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain. 

The program includes a selection of recent Romanian films that address various topics. The festival will feature productions by directors Corneliu Porumboiu (La Gomera) and Ivana Mladenović (Ivana the Terrible), as well as two of Florin Serban's films (Love 1. Dog and Love 2. America), and director Hadrian Marcu's debut feature film (A Decent Man). 

Further details are available here.

After Madrid, the festival will reach seven other cities in Spain: Valencia, Barcelona, Seville, Córdoba, Oviedo, Zaragoza, and Tenerife, between September and December 2020.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

14 September 2020
Events
American Independent Film Festival kicks off in Bucharest
14 September 2020
Events
American Independent Film Festival kicks off in Bucharest
