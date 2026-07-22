Four Romanian players have been accepted directly into the women's singles main draw of the 2026 US Open, according to the entry lists published on Wednesday, July 22, by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Sorana Cîrstea, ranked 17th in the WTA rankings, is the highest-ranked Romanian representative on the US Open entry list. She is followed by Jaqueline Cristian (WTA No. 41), Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA No. 73), and Irina-Camelia Begu, who will compete using a protected ranking, reserved for players who have been absent from the tour for an extended period due to injuries, according to Mediafax.

The 2026 US Open will take place from August 23 to September 13, with the main draw singles matches beginning on August 30.

The entry lists were compiled based on the ATP and WTA rankings of July 20. The last woman accepted directly into the main draw is Anastasia Zakharova, ranked world No. 102, while in the men's draw the last direct entrant is Filip Misolic, who entered using a protected ranking.

In the women's competition, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her third consecutive US Open title. Other leading favorites include Elena Rybakina, this year's Australian Open champion, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, and Iga Swiatek.

In the men's competition, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will attempt to reclaim the trophy he lost last year to Carlos Alcaraz. The former recently defeated Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final to win his fifth Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, who missed the last two major tournaments due to a wrist injury, is on the entry list and hopes to return to the tour during the North American hard-court season.

The US Open initial field includes 17 former Grand Slam singles champions (11 women, six men), including 10 former US Open champions.

Among the countries represented at the US Grand Slam, the United States has the largest delegation, with 28 players accepted directly into the main draws, 14 women and 14 men.

The 128 places in each main draw will be completed by players receiving wild cards from the organizers and by athletes who qualify through the preliminary tournaments scheduled during the week preceding the start of the main draws.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorana Cirstea on Facebook)