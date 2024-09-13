Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneurs buy Bucharest office building to turn it into medical clinic

13 September 2024

Dorina and Dan Mutu, owners of the Annabella chain of stores and the Râureni canning factory, bought from Piraeus Leasing Romania an office building in the northern part of Bucharest, which they now want to turn into a medical clinic, according to Profit.ro.

This is the first real estate transaction carried out by the Mutu family on the Bucharest real estate market.

The Mutu family bought an office building from Piraeus Leasing Romania, consisting of two buildings with a cumulative area of ​​about 2,500 square metres. One of the buildings has 6 floors, and the other 4. 

The property is located on a plot of 839 square metres near the 4-star Stil hotel in the north of Bucharest. 

In the past, this was the headquarters of Piraeus Real Estate, the real estate division of the Greek bank Piraeus, bought in 2017 by the Americans from JC Flowers and renamed First Bank.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

