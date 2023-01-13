Romanian entrepreneur seeks partner to invest EUR 20 mln in trash bags

The packaging manufacturer Electric from Focşani, eastern Romania, reportedly plans to invest EUR 20 mln in a trash bags production facility, for which it is looking for a partner, according to Ziarul Financiar. The Buzăianu family owns the company.

It is not clear whether the production line would be dedicated to compostable bags.

"We want to bring a partner in the company's ownership structure, an investment fund. We held discussions to sell a minority stake. We plan to build a factory of garbage bags, an investment estimated at EUR 20 mln. By 2025, we want to build this new factory in Focşani", Cosmin Buzăianu, a shareholder of Electric Srl, told Ziarul Financiar.

The size of the investment is very large compared to other similar investments carried out by Teraplast and Promateris.

(Photo source: Vedmed85 | Dreamstime.com)