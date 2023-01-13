Business

Romanian entrepreneur seeks partner to invest EUR 20 mln in trash bags

13 January 2023
The packaging manufacturer Electric from Focşani, eastern Romania, reportedly plans to invest EUR 20 mln in a trash bags production facility, for which it is looking for a partner, according to Ziarul Financiar. The Buzăianu family owns the company.

It is not clear whether the production line would be dedicated to compostable bags.

"We want to bring a partner in the company's ownership structure, an investment fund. We held discussions to sell a minority stake. We plan to build a factory of garbage bags, an investment estimated at EUR 20 mln. By 2025, we want to build this new factory in Focşani", Cosmin Buzăianu, a shareholder of Electric Srl, told Ziarul Financiar.

The size of the investment is very large compared to other similar investments carried out by Teraplast and Promateris.

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

1

