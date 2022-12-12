Hamilton Central Europe expands Timis factory in western Romania

Swiss company Hamilton Central Europe said it would invest EUR 18 million into expanding the factory in Giarmata, Timis county, western Romania. Once completed, namely at the end of 2023, the new building will have three levels dedicated to production activities and four levels for offices.

With a constructed area of approximately 15,300 sqm, the new space will also have co-working and recreation areas, a medical office, and dedicated spaces for schooling and training. It will also be equipped with photovoltaic panels of up to 700 KW, thus continuing the investment already made by Hamilton in the photovoltaic system installed this year, a system of 1180 solar panels.

“The new space will serve the new divisions announced this year or those we are considering developing, such as the Metal Sheet Processing and General Laboratory Devices departments, but also expansions, such as the expansion of the Medical department. Within this department, we produce consumables used in respiratory support equipment,” said Ciprian Ractei, General Manager of Hamilton Central Europe.

At the same time, the Hamilton park will be expanded over the entire area surrounding the buildings. Thus, the landscaped green area will reach an area of over 13,000 square meters.

At the beginning of this year, Hamilton Central Europe announced a new investment of over EUR 10 million in the internal production of components intended for its own products, namely metal components. Through the partnership concluded with Amada, the new Metal Sheet Processing division will have a fully automated production system.

“Hamilton Central Europe has become a strong player in the Hamilton family: it manages the laboratory division and provides essential services for the entire Hamilton group. The new Metal Sheet Processing division will enable the Hamilton Group to become independent from some key suppliers and have full control over product quality,” said Martin Frey, CEO of Hamilton.

Major investment plans for the coming years also include a new strategic direction to expand the portfolio of laboratory equipment and devices.

The new investments also generate new jobs. If the company had approximately 280 employees a year ago, due to recent investments, the team has grown by about 15% and is estimated to get close to 400 by the end of the year.

“The nature of the recent investment has naturally generated more job openings and greater diversification. […] Thus, we started the recruitment process both to increase the number of specialists on the R&D side: hardware, firmware, and software engineers who would join the current team and develop the product portfolio, as well as to increase the number of colleagues from the maintenance or product and process engineering departments,” said Corina-Aurora Kovacs, Managing Director at Hamilton Central Europe.

Hamilton is a global technology leader in the life science, medical device, laboratory automation and sample management industries. The group currently employs approximately 3,000 people globally in 17 locations worldwide.

Hamilton began its activity in Romania in 2013, in Timis, through the production of microliter syringes and needles, used exclusively in research laboratories for measuring and pipetting precision in the microliter range. With the opening of Hamilton Central Europe, Romania became the second country in Europe, after Switzerland, where the Hamilton Company carries out production activities.

Today, in the factory in Giarmata, Timis, Hamilton Central Europe manufactures high-precision instruments used in analytical and research laboratories (microliter syringes, needles, dosing pumps, pipetting modules and accessories) as well as disposable consumables used in intensive care units. These products are used in the profile markets of Europe, Asia, and South Africa.

