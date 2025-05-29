Large Romanian energy construction group prepares IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Electromontaj, a prominent player in the energy construction and installation sector in Romania, announced plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), facilitated by local brokerage firm TradeVille. The IPO is expected to take place this summer.

"Listing the EM Group on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through an IPO is a key objective for us. We view this step as pivotal in our history, enhancing our position as a leading provider of construction and installation services for the energy sector," said company representatives, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Electromontaj is the largest entity within the EM Group, which achieved a consolidated business of EUR 200 million in 2024. Last year, the company won a EUR 188 million contract to refurbish the Vidraru power plant, one of the biggest hydro power plants in Romania.

In addition to the domestic success, Electromontaj recently secured a significant ten-year partnership with TenneT BV, the Dutch electricity transmission operator. This substantial EUR 1.75 billion agreement involves constructing 400 kilometers of new high-voltage lines and modernizing 600 kilometers of existing infrastructure in the Netherlands.

Currently, Electromontaj manages over 200 ongoing projects in Romania, encompassing high-voltage power lines, hydroelectric plants, renewable energy parks, transformation stations, and urban transport infrastructure. Internationally, the company is active in Finland, Moldova, Cyprus, Jordan, and Poland, further establishing its global footprint.

(Photo source: company photo)