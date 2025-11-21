Study: 3 out of 4 Romanian employees say work is not their main purpose, 9% disengaged

About 75% of Romanian employees say that work plays an important role in their lives, but is not their life’s main purpose. Moreover, only 9% of Romanian employees are completely disengaged at work, according to a Pluxee-Ipsos study that surveyed 8,700 employees across 10 countries.

Far from confirming the “Great Detachment,” the study presents several engagement profiles and reveals that an increasing number of employees have adopted a more balanced approach to work.

According to the study, 83% of respondents “love” or “like” their company, and workplace well-being is estimated at 7.8/10 on average (8.1/10 in Romania). About 46% say they “work as much as they can” (43% in Romania), while 34% meet expectations but set boundaries when needed (35% in Romania).

”In this context, companies must move beyond the traditional role of employer and adopt a more comprehensive perspective on people, seeing them as individuals with multiple roles, concerns, and aspirations. Relevant and personalized employee benefits become essential for attracting and retaining talent, providing a meaningful way for organizations to respond to employees’ diverse needs,” said Gabor Olajos, Country Managing Director, Pluxee Romania and Bulgaria.

The same study shows that 19% of employees worldwide place work at the center of their lives (13% in Romania), while 35% consider it as important as the rest of their lives (35% in Romania).

The top two drivers of employer attractiveness remain a good salary (53%) and benefits “that fit my needs” (36%). What makes employees feel fulfilled is, above all, a nice and caring work atmosphere (43%) and recognition (38%).

Roughly 42% of employees are involved in their community through sports, education, arts and culture, environmental protection, etc. (37% in Romania), and 20% would like to be (26% in Romania).

The main concerns of Romanian employees are health (20% “cannot stop worrying about it”), losing their job (19%), and the fear that the country might be drawn into a war (19%). Romanian employees also have more confidence in their own future (76%) than in the future of the country (51%) or the planet (58%).

Meanwhile, 6 out of 10 Romanians say they feel a strong connection to their company and intend to stay in their current job for as long as possible.

At the same time, 23% of Romanian employees say they “love” the company they work for. Finally, Romanians go to work because they enjoy the work atmosphere (52%), they genuinely like the activity they do (48%), and because they need to pay the bills (51%).

