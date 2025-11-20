Report: Romanian IT, energy sectors see largest salary increases in 2025

The Romanian IT sector recorded the largest salary increases in 2025, of approximately 11% compared to last year, although the beginning of the year came with the elimination of the tax facilities, according to Salario data, the comparison tool used by recruitment website eJobs.

As such, IT remains the sector that pays best at the moment, with a net average salary of RON 8,000 (EUR 1,572) per month.

Salaries also increased in the energy (+8%) and construction (+10%) sectors compared to last year.

“In these two particular cases, the increases were also influenced by the shortage of candidates, with qualified workers and engineers being two of the most sought-after candidate segments in recent years. Even in an economic landscape like the one we are experiencing now, the fight among employers to attract qualified workers such as electricians, plumbers, painters, or engineers, regardless of their specialty, is fierce,” explained eJobs CEO Bogdan Badea.

This year, the average net salaries were RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000) for construction and RON 6,500 (EUR 1,277) for energy, according to Salario.

Other industries in which salaries increased this year were telecommunications (+11 %), pharma (+15 %), real estate (+11 %), and audit and consulting (+10 %). As such, the national average net salaries for these fields in 2025 were as follows: RON 6,000 (EUR 1,185) for telecommunications, RON 5,200 (EUR 1,028) for pharma, RON 5,000 (EUR 989) for real estate, and RON 5,500 (EUR 1,088) for audit and consulting.

“The increase in VAT and the fact that inflation is almost in double digits mean that the real purchasing power of Romanians has decreased, a context that has led many employees who began to face financial difficulties to look for jobs with higher salaries. Preventing an avalanche of departures is another argument taken into account by those who raised salaries this year. Employers, especially those in sectors where average salary levels are lower, such as manufacturing, retail, or the food industry, will feel external pressure to raise the salary ceiling,” said the eJobs CEO.

On the other hand, there are sectors such as finance/accounting, banking, administrative/logistics, or transport/distribution, where salaries have remained capped. In these cases, averages start at RON 4,500 (EUR 887) for administrative/logistics and reach up to RON 5,000 (EUR 989) for finance/accounting, banking, and transport/distribution.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rochu2008 | Dreamstime.com)