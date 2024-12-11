Romanian electro music festival Electric Castle announces first artists lineup

Electric Castle, a popular music festival in Romania, recently announced the first wave of artists in its lineup: Justin Timberlake, Queens of the Stone Age, Justice, and Bicep.

The festival will take place on the grounds of the Banffy Castle near Cluj-Napoca between 16-20 July 2025.

As previously announced, American superstar Justin Timberlake will be making his Romanian debut at Electric Castle. One of the best-selling pop artists of all time, Timberlake has sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles as a solo artist, along with another 70 million albums as part of NSYNC. Timberlake is set to perform tracks from his new album, including hits alongside iconic songs.

Also making their long-awaited debut in Romania at the festival next summer will be Queens of the Stone Age. The band will be performing a setlist that spans their career, from anthems like “No One Knows” and “Go With the Flow” to tracks from their latest album, “In Times New Roman.”

Electro legends Justice, renowned for their genre-defining electronic music, return with a spectacular show centered on their latest album HYPERDRAMA. Featuring collaborations with Tame Impala, Thundercat, and Miguel, their high-energy performance at the castle will also include fan favorites from their debut album "The Cross," which established them as pioneers and earned them two Grammy Awards.

One of the most important and influential electronic outfits of recent years, Bicep will bring their groundbreaking audiovisual Chroma: AV/DJ Set to Electric Castle.

Iconic reggae superstar Shaggy will bring a nostalgic yet fresh performance for fans of his classic hit “It Wasn’t Me.” Mr. Boombastic, Swedish punk legends Refused, indie rock band The Amazons, and gothic rock pioneers The Sisters of Mercy will also perform.

Elsewhere, the festival will host the best names in dance, with Netsky b2b NGHTMRE’s high-octane drum and bass, DJ Awards winner Hot Since 82 and the Sofi Tukker.

The lineup continues with artists like ÂME, Joey Valence & Brae, Nilüfer Yanya, and Hospital Records’ Kings of the Rollers, Urbandawn, and Unglued.

“In and around the music will be a wealth of fun activities, from exploring fashion markets in the castle, taking hot air balloon rides and bungee jumping over the campsite, to games on the basketball and volleyball courts, the popular day time Comedy Club and EC Talks, BBQ cookouts and relaxing moments in the lakeside forest,” the organizers note in the press release.

Tickets for Electric Castle 2025 start at EUR 159 + fees and are available now at electriccastle.ro.

(Photo source: Catalin Grigoriu | Dreamstime.com)