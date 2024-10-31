Romanian electoral authority announces final lists for December 1 parliamentary elections

Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced that it has completed the official record for the finalized candidacies for the parliamentary elections.

The governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) has the most candidates for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with a total of 639 people running in 42 constituencies. Far-right party SOS România has 636 candidates, junior coalition partner PNL (the Liberal Party) 630, AUR 621, Forța Dreptei 619, UDMR 596, and USR 589.

In total, 31 political organizations have submitted candidacies. According to the official record, 19 minority organizations also have candidates running in the upcoming general elections, set to take place on December 1.

Additionally, in the same session, BEC registered the list containing the names and electoral symbols of legally constituted political parties, political alliances, and organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities participating in the elections.

Romania's Parliament has two chambers consisting of a combined number of 469 elected officials. At present, the largest groups belong to the Social Democratic Party (106 deputies and senators), followed by coalition partners in the National Liberal Party (76), the reformist opposition party USR (39) and far-right party AUR (24).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)