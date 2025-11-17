Three-fifths of the Romanian elderly face loneliness, study shows

More than half of the elderly people in urban areas in Romania face loneliness, and almost 310,000 of them experience it at a high level, according to a study conducted by the Association Never Alone, Friends of the Elderly, in partnership with Kantar Romania.

The study, carried out in August 2025 on a representative sample of people over the age of 65 from Romanian cities and cited by Profit.ro, highlights a serious social problem: 3 out of 5 seniors say they feel lonely, and 1 out of 7 experiences a high degree of loneliness.

Around a quarter of the elderly have almost no social contact, and one in four talks to at most one person in a month, sometimes even to no one. Isolation is often worsened by health problems, as one in five seniors faces considerable physical or mental difficulties. A third of respondents say they receive almost no help from those around them.

Moreover, according to the report, 286,000 elderly people in urban areas spend their holidays alone.

“Loneliness is not just an emotion, but a complex social problem that influences physical health, self-esteem, and even life expectancy. The study clearly shows us where intervention is needed and how we can build communities that are more friendly to the elderly,” said Valentin Georgescu, Executive Director of the Association Never Alone, Friends of the Elderly.

Children are the main source of emotional support for seniors, but almost a third of them do not have them nearby, and 8% do not have children at all.

There are, however, reasons for optimism. The majority of seniors use technology to stay connected: four out of six use the internet, especially WhatsApp (86%), Facebook (78%), and YouTube (63%). The data shows that those who use these platforms declare themselves healthier and less lonely.

Almost 60% of the elderly say they are open to participating in programs and activities that offer them support and socialization, a figure that shows the huge potential for involvement if initiatives suited to their needs exist.

(Photo source: Park Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)