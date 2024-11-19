Tech

Romanian experiment DropCoal is now operational on the International Space Station

19 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DropCoal, the experiment developed by the Romanian InSpace Engineering (RISE) with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), is now operational on the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Donald Pettit installed it last week in the ICE Cubes Facility, and the entire process went smoothly, according to RISE.

The experiment will run for 6 months on the ISS, studying how two droplets merge and mix in microgravity.

“November 15 marks an important milestone for DropCoal, being powered on and operated for the first time from our ground station, at RISE. We were able to generate the first droplets in microgravity, confirming the main functional blocks: telemetry reporting, image downloading, operation of servomotors, pumping of droplets in the fluidic circuit, etc,” RISE announced.

This marks the beginning of the commissioning phase when the team will run a series of hardware validation experiments to ensure all systems are functioning correctly, the same source said.

Next, once this phase is completed, the operators will proceed with conducting the planned experiments, following the scenarios outlined by the science team led by INFLPR. The results will be analyzed, and the aggregated data sets are expected to provide scientists with the basis to expand existing models of fluidic interactions and applications.

The findings from this experiment are of particular importance for space exploration, as they will help scientists improve the way of administering medicine to astronauts or fueling various spacecraft. Further details about the DropCoal (Droplet Coalescence) experiment can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/RISE - Romanian InSpace Engineering; credit: ESA / NASA)

Normal
Tech

Romanian experiment DropCoal is now operational on the International Space Station

19 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DropCoal, the experiment developed by the Romanian InSpace Engineering (RISE) with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), is now operational on the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Donald Pettit installed it last week in the ICE Cubes Facility, and the entire process went smoothly, according to RISE.

The experiment will run for 6 months on the ISS, studying how two droplets merge and mix in microgravity.

“November 15 marks an important milestone for DropCoal, being powered on and operated for the first time from our ground station, at RISE. We were able to generate the first droplets in microgravity, confirming the main functional blocks: telemetry reporting, image downloading, operation of servomotors, pumping of droplets in the fluidic circuit, etc,” RISE announced.

This marks the beginning of the commissioning phase when the team will run a series of hardware validation experiments to ensure all systems are functioning correctly, the same source said.

Next, once this phase is completed, the operators will proceed with conducting the planned experiments, following the scenarios outlined by the science team led by INFLPR. The results will be analyzed, and the aggregated data sets are expected to provide scientists with the basis to expand existing models of fluidic interactions and applications.

The findings from this experiment are of particular importance for space exploration, as they will help scientists improve the way of administering medicine to astronauts or fueling various spacecraft. Further details about the DropCoal (Droplet Coalescence) experiment can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/RISE - Romanian InSpace Engineering; credit: ESA / NASA)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 November 2024
Politics
Campaigning PM says Romania will join Schengen with its land borders on January 1, 2025
19 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned natgas producer Romgaz lists EUR 500 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
19 November 2024
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court sends Tate brothers’ human trafficking case back to prosecutors
19 November 2024
Tech
Romanian experiment DropCoal is now operational on the International Space Station
19 November 2024
Sports
Romania bests Cyprus 4-1 and consolidates leader position in UEFA Nations League group
19 November 2024
Politics
1000 days of war in Ukraine: US and Romania stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia, ambassador Kavalec says
19 November 2024
Politics
Romanian center-right presidential candidate withdraws to support reformist leader Elena Lasconi
19 November 2024
Finance
Romanian banks launch cardless instant money transfer system RoPay