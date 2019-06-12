Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:39
Events
Two Romanian documentaries selected for 2020 Sundance Film Festival
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acasa, My Home, Romanian director Radu Ciorniciuc's debut feature film, and Colectiv, the documentary about the 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest directed by Alexander Nanau, have been selected for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Acasa, My Home will have its international premiere in the festival’s documentary competition. The Romanian documentary is one of 12 titles selected for this category, out of over 14,000 submissions from all over the world.

The documentary tells the story of a family that lived for 20 years in the wilderness of the Văcărești Delta, until the place gained the status of a protected area - Văcărești Nature Park - the first urban nature park in Romania. Director Radu Ciorniciuc followed the Enache family’s great adventure for four years: from a life in complete harmony with nature, to the challenging life in the great urban jungle of the capital.

The film crew also started a social project to which numerous specialists and humanitarian organizations contributed. The family’s 11 members lived in isolation from society: without documents, without education or access to health. Now, all nine children in the Enache family have ID papers, go to school and are regularly seen by doctors, while the adults have stable jobs.

Colectiv, which premiered at the Venice film festival this year, was selected in the Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight section. This program is a tribute to the top titles that had the world premiere in the previous year.

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production in co-production with HBO Europe and Samsa Film, colectiv takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the Colectiv fire, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth. In October this year, the film received the Golden Eye award for Best Film in the International Documentary Film Competition category of the Zurich Film Festival.

The 2020 edition of the Sundance Film Festival is scheduled for January 23–February 2.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Acasa, My Home; photo credit: Mircea Topoleanu)

Tags
Cinema
Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:39
Events
Two Romanian documentaries selected for 2020 Sundance Film Festival
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acasa, My Home, Romanian director Radu Ciorniciuc's debut feature film, and Colectiv, the documentary about the 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest directed by Alexander Nanau, have been selected for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Acasa, My Home will have its international premiere in the festival’s documentary competition. The Romanian documentary is one of 12 titles selected for this category, out of over 14,000 submissions from all over the world.

The documentary tells the story of a family that lived for 20 years in the wilderness of the Văcărești Delta, until the place gained the status of a protected area - Văcărești Nature Park - the first urban nature park in Romania. Director Radu Ciorniciuc followed the Enache family’s great adventure for four years: from a life in complete harmony with nature, to the challenging life in the great urban jungle of the capital.

The film crew also started a social project to which numerous specialists and humanitarian organizations contributed. The family’s 11 members lived in isolation from society: without documents, without education or access to health. Now, all nine children in the Enache family have ID papers, go to school and are regularly seen by doctors, while the adults have stable jobs.

Colectiv, which premiered at the Venice film festival this year, was selected in the Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight section. This program is a tribute to the top titles that had the world premiere in the previous year.

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production in co-production with HBO Europe and Samsa Film, colectiv takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the Colectiv fire, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth. In October this year, the film received the Golden Eye award for Best Film in the International Documentary Film Competition category of the Zurich Film Festival.

The 2020 edition of the Sundance Film Festival is scheduled for January 23–February 2.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Acasa, My Home; photo credit: Mircea Topoleanu)

Tags
Cinema
Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40