Documentary about 2015 Bucharest nightclub fire awarded at Zurich Film Festival

Alexander Nanau’s Colectiv, a documentary about the 2015 fire at the Bucharest nightclub of the same name, has received the Golden Eye award for Best Film in the International Documentary Film Competition category of the Zurich Film Festival.

The film takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the Colectiv fire, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth.

At the same time, Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal received the Golden Eye for International Feature Film, while Nora Fingscheidt’s Systemsprenger received the Golden Eye award in the Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria section.

The awards in the two international competition categories are each endowed with a CHF 25,000 cash prize, while the award in the Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria category is endowed with a CHF 20,000 cash prize.

The Golden Icon Award was given to Cate Blanchett.

(Photo: Press pictures at zff.com)

