Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges

A Romanian citizen was detained by prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on charges of treason. He allegedly monitored military sites in Romania and then sent the information to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

The evidence revealed that starting in 2022, the man monitored several Romanian or NATO military sites near Tulcea, gathering information and taking photographs of combat equipment and the movement of personnel in the border area with Ukraine, DIICOT said. He then sent the information to diplomats from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest.

Several pieces of evidence were identified and taken by prosecutors during house searches.

DIICOT also said that it notified the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which ordered the preventive arrest of the defendant for a period of 30 days.

This is the first case in Romania of spying in favor of Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, according to Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Busca)