Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine

16 December 2024

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) officially confirmed that the individual detained in the separatist region of Abkhazia, Georgia, and accused of being a spy for Ukraine, is a Romanian citizen. 

The man, David Cherci Adrian, was detained on Saturday, December 14, by the State Security Service, or SGB, of the pro-Russian separatist region Abkhazia. The service claimed he was acting on instructions from representatives of the Ukrainian special services, using a drone to film military installations in the region. 

Abkhazia, a region of Georgia, is recognized as independent by Russia and its allies, such as Venezuela, but not by the international community. 

The Romanian allegedly entered the region with a tourist visa but, after arriving in Sukhumi, made contact with employees of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, or GUR, according to the SGB. The Abkhazian service claims these individuals "forced" him to film several military installations "so he could safely leave Abkhazia,” according to Digi24.

SGB also published a video recording of the detained man and its announcement, which was cited by Russian state news agency TASS. In the footage, the Romanian citizen is shown exiting a van, accompanied by agents who escort him into an office for questioning. There, the young man gives a statement in English, translated into Russian in the recording.

MAE representatives also announced that they are in contact with the individual's family and are continuing efforts to provide consular assistance. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SGB on YouTube)

