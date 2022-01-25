Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 14:18
Events

Romanian Design Week: Festival to hold tenth edition in May

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Design Week (RDW), an event dedicated to local design and creative industries, is scheduled to take place between May 13th and May 22nd.

It is the event’s tenth edition, and it will be held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic. 

The program includes a series of exhibitions, events, conferences, workshops, and an outdoor area where visitors can enjoy a designed-themed, urban holiday, the organizers said.

Under this year’s edition theme, #forward, the festival will gather in its online and offline program organizations, designers, initiatives, and events that highlight “the importance and the contribution of creative industries to designing a future that looks with respect to the criteria of sustainability, inclusion, and keeps up with the evolution of technology.” The theme also reflects a new chapter in RDW’s mission to encourage the consumption of products and services generated by design and architecture.

The program Design Flags will host a series of international design exhibitions meant to encourage the dialogue between the local market and the international one.

The creative communities and local hubs will be highlighted in the program Design GO, which covers various events and design tours in the city.

The program of the anniversary edition will also reflect the results of the partnerships The Institute established with the EC Representation, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Bucharest Architects’ Order, the Artists’ Union, Combinatul Fondului Plastic, Baza Association, NOD makerspace, and ARCEN.

Developed by The Institute, Romanian Design Week is a yearly festival promoting contemporary design as an instrument that can contribute to social, economic, and cultural progress. It targets both the wide public and professionals in a program covering local design and creative industries: architecture, urbanism, interior design, graphic design, illustration, fashion design, as well as other initiatives and projects using creativity as the main development resource.

(Photo: Ion Mates/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 14:18
Events

Romanian Design Week: Festival to hold tenth edition in May

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Design Week (RDW), an event dedicated to local design and creative industries, is scheduled to take place between May 13th and May 22nd.

It is the event’s tenth edition, and it will be held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic. 

The program includes a series of exhibitions, events, conferences, workshops, and an outdoor area where visitors can enjoy a designed-themed, urban holiday, the organizers said.

Under this year’s edition theme, #forward, the festival will gather in its online and offline program organizations, designers, initiatives, and events that highlight “the importance and the contribution of creative industries to designing a future that looks with respect to the criteria of sustainability, inclusion, and keeps up with the evolution of technology.” The theme also reflects a new chapter in RDW’s mission to encourage the consumption of products and services generated by design and architecture.

The program Design Flags will host a series of international design exhibitions meant to encourage the dialogue between the local market and the international one.

The creative communities and local hubs will be highlighted in the program Design GO, which covers various events and design tours in the city.

The program of the anniversary edition will also reflect the results of the partnerships The Institute established with the EC Representation, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Bucharest Architects’ Order, the Artists’ Union, Combinatul Fondului Plastic, Baza Association, NOD makerspace, and ARCEN.

Developed by The Institute, Romanian Design Week is a yearly festival promoting contemporary design as an instrument that can contribute to social, economic, and cultural progress. It targets both the wide public and professionals in a program covering local design and creative industries: architecture, urbanism, interior design, graphic design, illustration, fashion design, as well as other initiatives and projects using creativity as the main development resource.

(Photo: Ion Mates/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks