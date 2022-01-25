Romanian Design Week: Festival to hold tenth edition in May

Romanian Design Week (RDW), an event dedicated to local design and creative industries, is scheduled to take place between May 13th and May 22nd.

It is the event’s tenth edition, and it will be held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic.

The program includes a series of exhibitions, events, conferences, workshops, and an outdoor area where visitors can enjoy a designed-themed, urban holiday, the organizers said.

Under this year’s edition theme, #forward, the festival will gather in its online and offline program organizations, designers, initiatives, and events that highlight “the importance and the contribution of creative industries to designing a future that looks with respect to the criteria of sustainability, inclusion, and keeps up with the evolution of technology.” The theme also reflects a new chapter in RDW’s mission to encourage the consumption of products and services generated by design and architecture.

The program Design Flags will host a series of international design exhibitions meant to encourage the dialogue between the local market and the international one.

The creative communities and local hubs will be highlighted in the program Design GO, which covers various events and design tours in the city.

The program of the anniversary edition will also reflect the results of the partnerships The Institute established with the EC Representation, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Bucharest Architects’ Order, the Artists’ Union, Combinatul Fondului Plastic, Baza Association, NOD makerspace, and ARCEN.

Developed by The Institute, Romanian Design Week is a yearly festival promoting contemporary design as an instrument that can contribute to social, economic, and cultural progress. It targets both the wide public and professionals in a program covering local design and creative industries: architecture, urbanism, interior design, graphic design, illustration, fashion design, as well as other initiatives and projects using creativity as the main development resource.

(Photo: Ion Mates/ Inquam Photos)

