Events

Romanian Design Week launches call for project proposals for 2024 edition

20 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Design Week, the largest local festival of creative industries, launched the call for project submissions for the RDW Exhibition 2024 for the categories of Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Fashion Design, and Illustration. Next year's theme is Unlock the City.

Romanian designers and architects have until November 3 to submit projects completed in the past year. The participation form is available here.

Romanian Design Week, organized by The Institute, is a large-scale festival dedicated to the local creative and cultural industries. The RDW Exhibition format brings together over 150 local experts in this year's selection process, forming the RDW Community together with six teams of local and international curators.

The selection process consists of two stages, the organizers said. Specialists gathered in the RDW Community will validate the submitted projects, forming a selection base from which the curators of the edition will choose the participants in the physical exhibition from May 24 to June 2 in Bucharest.

Unlock the City is the theme announced for Romanian Design Week 2024. Next year's edition "aims to explore how creativity and innovation can shape the cities of the future and contribute to the exploration of Bucharest, its potential, layers, creative spaces, and cultural organizations or projects that animate and define them," reads the press release. 

The theme of the festival does not represent a selection criterion for projects in the RDW Exhibition 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romanian Design Week launches call for project proposals for 2024 edition

20 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Design Week, the largest local festival of creative industries, launched the call for project submissions for the RDW Exhibition 2024 for the categories of Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Fashion Design, and Illustration. Next year's theme is Unlock the City.

Romanian designers and architects have until November 3 to submit projects completed in the past year. The participation form is available here.

Romanian Design Week, organized by The Institute, is a large-scale festival dedicated to the local creative and cultural industries. The RDW Exhibition format brings together over 150 local experts in this year's selection process, forming the RDW Community together with six teams of local and international curators.

The selection process consists of two stages, the organizers said. Specialists gathered in the RDW Community will validate the submitted projects, forming a selection base from which the curators of the edition will choose the participants in the physical exhibition from May 24 to June 2 in Bucharest.

Unlock the City is the theme announced for Romanian Design Week 2024. Next year's edition "aims to explore how creativity and innovation can shape the cities of the future and contribute to the exploration of Bucharest, its potential, layers, creative spaces, and cultural organizations or projects that animate and define them," reads the press release. 

The theme of the festival does not represent a selection criterion for projects in the RDW Exhibition 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria