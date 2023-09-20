Romanian Design Week launches call for project proposals for 2024 edition

Romanian Design Week, the largest local festival of creative industries, launched the call for project submissions for the RDW Exhibition 2024 for the categories of Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Fashion Design, and Illustration. Next year's theme is Unlock the City.

Romanian designers and architects have until November 3 to submit projects completed in the past year. The participation form is available here.

Romanian Design Week, organized by The Institute, is a large-scale festival dedicated to the local creative and cultural industries. The RDW Exhibition format brings together over 150 local experts in this year's selection process, forming the RDW Community together with six teams of local and international curators.

The selection process consists of two stages, the organizers said. Specialists gathered in the RDW Community will validate the submitted projects, forming a selection base from which the curators of the edition will choose the participants in the physical exhibition from May 24 to June 2 in Bucharest.

Unlock the City is the theme announced for Romanian Design Week 2024. Next year's edition "aims to explore how creativity and innovation can shape the cities of the future and contribute to the exploration of Bucharest, its potential, layers, creative spaces, and cultural organizations or projects that animate and define them," reads the press release.

The theme of the festival does not represent a selection criterion for projects in the RDW Exhibition 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)