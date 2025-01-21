Romanian Defense Ministry to invest EUR 90 mln to modernize airbase

Romania’s Ministry of Defense will invest nearly EUR 90 million to modernize the airbase at Câmpia Turzii. The project includes a munitions and spare parts depot, among others.

A public tender will be launched to build the operational area infrastructure at Barracks 1833 Câmpia Turzii (Phase II).

The implementation period is set at 66 months, funded through the state budget.

“The project aims to establish the minimum facilities necessary to safely operate a squadron equipped with multirole fighter aircraft and to develop the existing facilities to ensure the required logistical support. The real estate investment project seeks to secure, arrange, and optimize the conditions necessary for carrying out specific activities,” reads the announcement of participation cited by local news outlet Cluj24.

Aside from the munitions and spare parts depot, also constructed will be aircraft operation platforms, lighting systems, a crash and fire station area, and an aircraft maintenance area.

To participate in the procedure, companies must show that the average turnover for the last three completed financial years- 2021, 2022, and 2023 - is at least RON 892 million. Additionally, bidders must present a list of works carried out in the last five years and submit one or up to four contracts for similar works.

The winning bid will be selected based on the best quality-to-price ratio, with the financial component accounting for 40% of the total score, and with technical component at 60%.

(Photo source: Baza 71 Aeriană "General Emanoil Ionescu" on Facebook)