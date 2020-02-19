Newsroom
US Army decorates Romanian gendarme with the Meritorius Service Medal
19 February 2020
The US Army awarded Romanian major Cosmin Covaciu with the Meritorius Service Medal, the highest American military distinction awarded to Allied troops, the Cluj County Inspectorate of Gendarmes announced.

On the same occasion, the Romanian gendarme also received the emblem of honor of the Romanian Interior Ministry from minister Marcel Vela, News.ro reported.

Major Cosmin Covaciu participated in February-September 2019 in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. This was his second international mission.

“As an advisor to the trainers involved in the preparation of the Afghan police, the Romanian major proved an outstanding ability to solve problems through initiative and dedication, his actions helping with the process of achieving peace in the area,” the Cluj County Inspectorate of Gendarmes explained.

Since 2016, Major Cosmin Covaciu has been the commander of the Gherla-Dej Gendarmerie.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Jandarmeria Cluj)

40