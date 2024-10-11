Romanian swimmer David Popovici raises EUR 160,000 to build home for special needs children

David Popovici, a double world champion and Olympic swimming champion, has raised over EUR 160,000 in just 10 days to help build a family home for children with special needs, exceeding the initial target of EUR 115,000.

The initial amount represented a quarter of the money needed to build a family home for 11 children with medium to severe special needs from the last orphanage in District 5, Bucharest. The campaign was launched alongside NGO Hope and Homes for Children.

Of the amount raised between September 30 and October 9, approximately EUR 147,000 came from more than 7,200 individual donations made in response to David Popovici's appeal. The remaining amount came from corporate donations, according to Agerpres.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every act of kindness! Your support is overwhelming and is yet another proof of the power we have when we come together. At the start of this campaign, I wanted many of us to unite and do good for these children. However, I never imagined that in the first 24 hours after my initial message, we would raise over EUR 50,000 - almost half the goal - nor did I imagine that we would surpass the target, though I hoped for it. But there are still many bricks to lay for the house, so I ask you to stay with us and with the children," said David Popovici.

As a gesture of gratitude to everyone who joined him in this effort, David Popovici chose to donate his awards ceremony outfit worn on the podium of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - the shirt, jacket, and track pants, along with his sports shoes. Everyone who donated at least RON 50 (EUR 10) on the campaign page (ambasadorpentruacasa.ro/david) is automatically entered into a raffle, and the winner will receive the prize directly from David Popovici.

Popovici was joined in the campaign by other figures like Amalia Enache, Mihai Morar, Marius Manole, and Alexandru Tomescu.

Through this humanitarian campaign, the organizers aim to raise EUR 450,000 needed to build the family home.

