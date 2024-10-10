Metropolis Foundation kicks off project to build EUR 7 mln pediatric psychiatry clinic in Bucharest

The Metropolis Foundation, through its Public Hospitals From Private Money initiative, started an ambitious project to build a new pediatric psychiatry clinic within the Obregia Hospital in Bucharest, with a total investment estimated at over EUR 7 million. The non-profit said this will be the largest clinic of its kind in Romania and will include modern facilities for complex treatments, group therapies, psychological assessments, and treatments for disorders caused by the use of psychoactive substances.

The completion date is set for 2026, and the necessary funds will cover both the construction itself and the essential facilities for the clinic's operation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Romania, the number of young people affected by mental disorders is on the rise, and the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital treated over 5,000 children in 2022 alone. Unfortunately, the current capacity of the institutions does not adequately respond to this growing demand, the Foundation said.

The new clinic will provide a safe and appropriate space for children diagnosed with psychiatric conditions and will also include specialized areas for the hospitalization of children with complex needs.

"We have renovated, equipped, carried out actions in 33 hospitals in this country. Now we are starting a new path, building a hospital from scratch. And we know how to start. Not having the full amount, we don't know when we will finish," said Codin Maticiuc, the initiator of the Public Hospitals from Private Money project.

Once the work is done, the new building will be integrated into the structure of the public hospital.

The Metropolis Foundation launched a fundraising campaign for this project, aiming to mobilize companies, NGOs, and citizens to join the collective effort and back the initiative.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Metropolis Foundation)