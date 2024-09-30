Diversity

Romanian swimmer David Popovici donates Olympic equipment to raise money for special needs children

30 September 2024

Romanian star swimmer and Olympic gold medalist David Popovici is donating his Paris Olympics equipment to raise money to help build a home for children with special needs in Bucharest’s District 5.

Roughly EUR 450,000 is needed to build the family home, and David wants to raise EUR 115,000 of that sum. To achieve this, he is donating his shirt, jacket, pants, and sports shoes that he wore in the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

The outfit will be on display during the campaign, for 10 days, at AFI Cotroceni, on the ground floor, in the atrium at the main entrance. To have a shot at winning the gear, participants need to donate at least RON 50 (EUR 10) to the campaign page and become an ambassador for the cause.

At the end of the campaign, winners will be chosen through a raffle. Every donation represents a chance to win and, more importantly, to help change the lives of children in need of support. Once built, the family home will serve 11 children with medium and severe special needs. 

David Popovici is not the only one joining the campaign to raise money for the home. Alongside him, other heartfelt ambassadors are offering personal items to help achieve this goal. Journalists Amalia Enache and Mihai Morar, actor Marius Manole, and violinist Alexandru Tomescu are also donating cherished, meaningful items. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hope and Homes for Children Romania on Facebook)

