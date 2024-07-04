Treasures from Romania on display at ‘Dacia-Empire of gold and silver’ exhibition at Drents Museum in Netherlands

From July 7, the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, will be the host of the international exhibition “Dacia-Empire of gold and silver,” organized in collaboration with the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR). Roughly 670 gold and silver objects from 18 different museums across Romania will be on show.

The exhibition brings to the attention of the Dutch public a representative selection of precious ancient metal objects from archaeological discoveries on the current territory of Romania. The largest part focuses on the Iron Age, more precisely on objects attributed to the Geto-Dacian culture.

“The 673 goods made of precious metals, part of more than 50 treasures from the collections of 18 museums in Romania, will be exhibited in a new and modern setting that highlights both the millennial history of the archaeological assets and the richness of the Dacian culture and civilization,” reads the MNIR press release.

Among the most important pieces on display are gold treasures from the Bronze Age and the first Iron Age from Perșinari, Săcuieni, Ostrovul Mare, Răcătău, Sărmășag, and Sacoșul Mare; the helmet from Coțofenești; the diadem from Bunești-Averești; and the Dacian bracelets from Sarmizegetusa Regia.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a specialist catalog, with contributions from several Romanian archaeologists.

The event awaits visitors at the Drents Museum until January 26, 2025.

(Photo source: MNIR)