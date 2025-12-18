Two-thirds of Romanian customers do not return for second purchase, analysis says

More than 2 out of 3 Romanian consumers do not return for a second purchase, according to the new Customer Loyalty Index, a comprehensive analysis based on aggregated data from campaigns and authored by White Image, the oldest email marketing company in Romania. The Index analyzes the post-purchase behavior of Romanian consumers and highlights major differences between brands that communicate transactionally and those that invest in relationships, personalization, and loyalty mechanisms.

The White Image Loyalty Index is calculated based on four main pillars, namely return rate, frequency of interaction, level of personalization, and the quality of the relationship.

According to the Index, the average customer return rate in Romania is only 28%. In other words, more than two-thirds of consumers do not return for a second purchase, and the relationship between brand and customer most often ends after the first transaction.

One of the greatest business losses occurs after the first purchase. That is because brands that do not use personalization have an average return rate below 20%, which means that over 80% of customers do not return.

Conversely, brands that use segmentation and basic automations (welcome, post-purchase, replenishment) reach return rates of 30–35%. Companies that use advanced personalization and recurring automated scenarios consistently exceed a 40% return rate, with 2–3x increases in engagement, a customer lifetime value up to 60% higher, and significant decreases in reactivation costs.

“The difference is not made by the frequency of emails, but by their relevance. Brands that understand the customer’s context, timing, and motivation build relationships, not just campaigns,” explained the White Image team.

The Index also draws attention to a critical reality for the performance of email marketing in Romania, namely, the structural issues of databases. The lack of clear permission (opt-in), incomplete or inconsistent data, and a lack of a consistent communication history. These factors directly affect sender reputation and campaign performance, regardless of budget or creativity.

A distinct chapter of the Index is dedicated to gamification mechanisms integrated into email communication and marketing automation. White Image data show that brands that use badges, visible progress, status levels, non-financial rewards, and recurring challenges manage to maintain interest and engagement beyond promotions, turning communication into an ongoing experience.

“Gamification is not a gimmick. It is a modern form of relationship, responding to the human need for progress, recognition, and belonging,” the report emphasized.

Gamification, when applied correctly in communication, increases interaction frequency, emotional involvement, and the sense of belonging, key factors in long-term loyalty.

The Customer Loyalty Index confirmed a major paradigm shift: email marketing is no longer a channel for one-off sales, but the infrastructure of the relationship between brand and customer.

“Loyalty is not built through an occasional discount. It is built through dialogue, relevance, and continuity. The brands that perform are those that treat communication as a relationship, not as a campaign,” explained the White Image team.

Founded in 2003, White Image is the oldest email marketing company in Romania, developing and operating its own email marketing platform.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)