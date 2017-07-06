Minister: Romanian company to invest USD 100 mln in the US

A Romanian company will invest USD 100 million in the US, in several stages, said Ilan Laufer, the Business Environment Minister.

“I would want this company to announce it. It is a fully Romanian company, very well known […]. The decision has been made and I believe it is an important moment in the strategic relationship between Romania and the US, and a huge success of the visit I had to SelectUSA with the Romanian delegation,” added Laufer, reports local Agerpres.

He plans on telling the name of the company this Friday, should he receive their permission.

SelectUSA is an event to support companies in Romania going international, and it is supported by the American Embassy to Romania and the Romanian Government.

[email protected]