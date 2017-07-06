24 °C
Bucharest
Jul 06, 11:01

Minister: Romanian company to invest USD 100 mln in the US

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

A Romanian company will invest USD 100 million in the US, in several stages, said Ilan Laufer, the Business Environment Minister.

“I would want this company to announce it. It is a fully Romanian company, very well known […]. The decision has been made and I believe it is an important moment in the strategic relationship between Romania and the US, and a huge success of the visit I had to SelectUSA with the Romanian delegation,” added Laufer, reports local Agerpres.

He plans on telling the name of the company this Friday, should he receive their permission.

SelectUSA is an event to support companies in Romania going international, and it is supported by the American Embassy to Romania and the Romanian Government.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list