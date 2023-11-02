HR

Romanian companies expanded their employee base but not salaries in 2023

02 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After salary increases of 10-15% in almost all fields of activity in 2022, this year Romanian companies expanded their teams but did not keep the same pace of salary increases, according to Romanian recruitment platform eJobs.

Nearly 315,000 new jobs were posted on recruitment website eJobs.ro in 2023.

"The fact that over 300,000 new jobs posted in a year that wasn't exactly the most economically stable doesn't mean it's insignificant, even though there is a slight decrease compared to last year. However, the number of job applications has increased by 10%, reaching nearly 9 million from January until now. In such a dynamic environment, employers no longer felt the need to increase salaries across the board," says Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs.

According to data from Salario, eJobs' salary comparator, the counties with the highest salaries this year were Bucharest, with an average net salary of RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000); Timiș, with RON 4,700 (EUR 945); Cluj, with RON 4,500 (EUR 905); and Ilfov, Iași, Brașov, and Sibiu with RON 4,000 (EUR 804). Other counties where the average net salary exceeds RON 3,500 net are Bihor (3,950), Prahova (3,800), Argeș (3,800), and Alba (3,800). 

On the other end of the ranking, there are counties like Vâlcea, Ialomița, and Gorj, where the average net salary is RON 3,200 (EUR 644) per month, or Caraș – Severin and Vaslui (RON 3,100 or EUR 623). 

"Unlike last year, this year we no longer see any county with an average salary below RON 3,000 per month, even though there are areas where most candidates qualify for entry-level jobs, which naturally have lower salaries," explains Roxana Drăghici.

The fields with the most open positions in these counties are retail, services, tourism, and the food industry. 

When it comes to the industries that offer the highest salaries, IT continues to rank first, with an average net salary of RON 6,500 per month. Those working in project management occupy the second position, with an average salary of RON 6,000, according to Salario data.

Employees in construction and installations earn an average of RON 5,000 per month. The same average applies to those in audit/consulting and petroleum/gas. In engineering, the average is RON 4,800 net, in telecom 4,400, and in banking 4,000. 

"In all fields of activity, employees' salary expectations exceed the actual salaries by approximately 25% - 30%. The biggest discrepancy, however, is seen in the naval/aeronautics industry – RON 4,500, the actual average vs. RON 6,500, candidates' expectations, a difference of 44%; agriculture (43%), where the average net salary is RON 4,200, but candidates' expectations rise to 6,000, and for public positions (43%): 4,200 vs. 6,000," explains Roxana Drăghici.

The smallest differences, on the other hand, are in sectors like audit/consulting, where candidates have expectations 20% higher than what employers offer. 

Currently, on eJobs.ro, the largest recruitment platform in Romania, there are over 27,000 job vacancies available. Over 600,000 specialists have entered their incomes into Salario, eJobs' salary comparator, so far.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romanian companies expanded their employee base but not salaries in 2023

02 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After salary increases of 10-15% in almost all fields of activity in 2022, this year Romanian companies expanded their teams but did not keep the same pace of salary increases, according to Romanian recruitment platform eJobs.

Nearly 315,000 new jobs were posted on recruitment website eJobs.ro in 2023.

"The fact that over 300,000 new jobs posted in a year that wasn't exactly the most economically stable doesn't mean it's insignificant, even though there is a slight decrease compared to last year. However, the number of job applications has increased by 10%, reaching nearly 9 million from January until now. In such a dynamic environment, employers no longer felt the need to increase salaries across the board," says Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs.

According to data from Salario, eJobs' salary comparator, the counties with the highest salaries this year were Bucharest, with an average net salary of RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000); Timiș, with RON 4,700 (EUR 945); Cluj, with RON 4,500 (EUR 905); and Ilfov, Iași, Brașov, and Sibiu with RON 4,000 (EUR 804). Other counties where the average net salary exceeds RON 3,500 net are Bihor (3,950), Prahova (3,800), Argeș (3,800), and Alba (3,800). 

On the other end of the ranking, there are counties like Vâlcea, Ialomița, and Gorj, where the average net salary is RON 3,200 (EUR 644) per month, or Caraș – Severin and Vaslui (RON 3,100 or EUR 623). 

"Unlike last year, this year we no longer see any county with an average salary below RON 3,000 per month, even though there are areas where most candidates qualify for entry-level jobs, which naturally have lower salaries," explains Roxana Drăghici.

The fields with the most open positions in these counties are retail, services, tourism, and the food industry. 

When it comes to the industries that offer the highest salaries, IT continues to rank first, with an average net salary of RON 6,500 per month. Those working in project management occupy the second position, with an average salary of RON 6,000, according to Salario data.

Employees in construction and installations earn an average of RON 5,000 per month. The same average applies to those in audit/consulting and petroleum/gas. In engineering, the average is RON 4,800 net, in telecom 4,400, and in banking 4,000. 

"In all fields of activity, employees' salary expectations exceed the actual salaries by approximately 25% - 30%. The biggest discrepancy, however, is seen in the naval/aeronautics industry – RON 4,500, the actual average vs. RON 6,500, candidates' expectations, a difference of 44%; agriculture (43%), where the average net salary is RON 4,200, but candidates' expectations rise to 6,000, and for public positions (43%): 4,200 vs. 6,000," explains Roxana Drăghici.

The smallest differences, on the other hand, are in sectors like audit/consulting, where candidates have expectations 20% higher than what employers offer. 

Currently, on eJobs.ro, the largest recruitment platform in Romania, there are over 27,000 job vacancies available. Over 600,000 specialists have entered their incomes into Salario, eJobs' salary comparator, so far.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards