Romanian coffee chain 5 to go targets EUR 12 mln sales in 2021 amid expansion

Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to go targets higher sales this year, despite a rather rough start in January. Co-founder Radu Savopol told Profit.ro that the company targets sales of over EUR 12 million in 2021, up from EUR 8 million in 2020, amid expansion.

The 5 to go network totaled 220 coffee shops at the end of last year, and the plan is to reach more than 300 units in Romania this year and 1,000 in the next five years. The company targets both large and medium or small cities for new openings, some examples being Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, Arad, Bistrita, or Campina.

The Romanian coffee chain also ponders international expansion.

Founded in 2015 by Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila, 5 to go presents itself as the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe. It is also one of the biggest franchise networks launched in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/5 to go)