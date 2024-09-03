A 35-year-old Romanian mountaineer died Monday morning, September 2, on the Mont Blanc massif route after falling in the Goûter couloir, according to the local emergency services.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, slipped following a technical error. Witnesses saw him fall approximately 200 meters, according to the specialized gendarmerie brigade in Chamonix.

Another climber reported his fall to the rescuers, who intervened at 8:00 AM local time with the help of a Dragon 74 helicopter. The victim's body was transported to a funeral home in Sallanches.

Several deaths occurred over the summer in the Mont Blanc massif, particularly in the Goûter area, which is considered dangerous and is located on the normal route to the alpine peak. At the end of August, a 52-year-old climber was killed by a rockfall in the same corridor.

“But in today's case, it is indeed a technical error,” explained the gendarmes from Chamonix, cited by Digi24.

Mont Blanc, the highest point in western Europe, at 4,809m, was first climbed in 1786. Many mountain huts and hotels are built alongside trails that ring the landscape today.

In May of this year, another Romanian mountain climber, Gabriel Viorel Tabara, aged 48, died attempting to climb Everest.

(Photo source: Lukasz Janyst | Dreamstime.com)