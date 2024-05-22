Romanian mountaineer dead on Everest

A Romanian mountaineer died on Monday morning, May 20, at Camp III on Everest, at an altitude of 7470 meters, as reported by the Everest Chronicle.

Gabriel Viorel Tabara, aged 48, was found dead in his tent by his Sherpa guide, according to his expedition organizer, Makalu Adventure.

“Gabriel and his Sherpa guide had a normal day and went to their tents as climbers usually do. But Gabriel did not wake up,” said Mohan Lamsal, the owner of the company.

Gabriel had been on the mountain for over two months, as he planned to climb Lhotse without supplemental oxygen. He had completed acclimatization and several rotation rounds in preparation for the summit push.

“It is definitely not due to a lack of oxygen, as people do not use oxygen in Camp III. We can be sure of the cause of death only after an autopsy,” Lamsal said.

Khimlal Gautam, head of the Field Monitoring and Facilitation Office for expeditions, confirmed the death. “We have requested details about the incident,” Gautam stated.

Gabriel Viorel Tabara is the third victim of the season on the world’s highest mountain. His body will be taken to Kathmandu in the first stage.

Approximately 400 climbers had reached the summit of Everest by Tuesday, according to Gautam. More than 160 climbers were making the final push to the summit on Tuesday alone.

Romanian mountaineer Adrian Ahriţculesei reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 17.

(Photo source: Siriwatthana Chankawee | Dreamstime.com)